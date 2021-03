So I can't safely remove my external HDD when it is connected to the type C port. It doesn't even show up in the list. It shows in file explorer when connected. It doesn't even show up in the right click send to list. It works perfectly fine when I connect it to a type A port. All drivers are updated for usb and the drive. The option to select quick connect in device manager is not there with type C but it is so with type A. It is a weird issue that use too work with type C.