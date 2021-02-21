Issue with Alphacool water block for 3080 ftw 3.

So a couple weeks ago I got a alphacool block for my 3080. I installed the block and it worked perfectly for a day and then it died. I just got another one back from rma this week and installed the block on it. It failed to display from the start. I am really distracted with this atm. I had no issue installing the block but there is obviously something wrong with the block. I feel very shitty having to rma this card again to evga. I will not be installing the block of I get a 3rd one. Has anyone have success installing this block?