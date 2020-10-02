Issue w/ New Router

I just bought this: https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-Wireless-AX1500-Wifi-Router/dp/B07ZSDR49S
And it works great except that it doesn't play nice with my desktop. My desktop has a Realtek 2.5G NIC and whenever I reboot, it takes 5-10 minutes to gain connectivity. If I look at the NIC in Control Panel, it constantly cycles between Network Cable Unplugged and Identifying and then the name of my network. That repeats over and over again until it finally begins working and then it's 100% stable until the next reboot. I've replaced the cable, it doesn't happen with my old router, no other wired device is having problems, and there are no event log entries stating that the link was disconnected, so there must be something else going on.
The router is on the latest firmware and the NIC is on the latest driver. Any ideas?
And it works great except that it doesn't play nice with my desktop. My desktop has a Realtek 2.5G NIC and whenever I reboot, it takes 5-10 minutes to gain connectivity. If I look at the NIC in Control Panel, it constantly cycles between Network Cable Unplugged and Identifying and then the name of my network. That repeats over and over again until it finally begins working and then it's 100% stable until the next reboot. I've replaced the cable, it doesn't happen with my old router, no other wired device is having problems, and there are no event log entries stating that the link was disconnected, so there must be something else going on.
The router is on the latest firmware and the NIC is on the latest driver. Any ideas?