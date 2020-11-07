Issue w/ Aorus X570 Elite Wifi MoBo and Ryzen 5 3600x

Hey everyone,



I have some issue with my motherboard Aorus X570 Elite Wifi.



My Ethernet card (Ethernet and Wifi) continue to disconnect, mostly when computer wake up from sleep. I also have issue with reboots; it takes 5-6 times to access BIOS or Windows. With "restart" function, it never works. Tried to pull out the CMOS battery, it didn't help.



Here's some components:



Aorus X570 Elite Wifi

Ryzen 5 3600x

Ge Force RTX 2060

32 go RAM



Everything was working fine for the first 3 months (well....some small issues, but nothing on a regular basis. Now, it's every time).



Any ideas ?



Thanks!