Issue w/ Aorus X570 Elite Wifi MoBo and Ryzen 5 3600x

B

bruceh

n00b
Joined
Nov 7, 2020
Messages
1
Hey everyone,

I have some issue with my motherboard Aorus X570 Elite Wifi.

My Ethernet card (Ethernet and Wifi) continue to disconnect, mostly when computer wake up from sleep. I also have issue with reboots; it takes 5-6 times to access BIOS or Windows. With "restart" function, it never works. Tried to pull out the CMOS battery, it didn't help.

Here's some components:

Aorus X570 Elite Wifi
Ryzen 5 3600x
Ge Force RTX 2060
32 go RAM

Everything was working fine for the first 3 months (well....some small issues, but nothing on a regular basis. Now, it's every time).

Any ideas ?

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top