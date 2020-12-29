Israeli satellite confirms signs of life on the moon.

https://www.wired.com/story/a-crash...ial&utm_social-type=owned&utm_source=facebook
TLDR;
Probe carrying DNA samples and a few thousand Tardigrades crashed on the moon, given Tardigrades are ridiculously hard to kill there is a really good chance a portion of them survived. If they did, the moon is now supporting life forms, if they didn't then there are still signs of former life forms on the moon.
