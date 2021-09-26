Is Whatsapp Support a Joke?

Used their web form to contact them. The answer I received came after 10 minutes and was a canned reply with FAQ part. It didn't answer my question at all.
Replying that I received another canned reply with different FAQ part which was more relevant this time.
This time I tried to be more concise and received slightly more relevant canned reply.
Finally I typed in made-up code which didn't do anything but to test what reply I received. Funny enough I received canned reply again and it still didn't address my question directly.
Strangely enough is that under every reply I could see my original inquiry quoted so it seems like my replies just submitted my original inquiry over and over.
Whole thing seems automated and run by AI.
