Is Whatsapp Support a Joke?

I used to work there, but it's been a while, so who knows. There is a lot of automation in the support queue (even before FB), and when humans read messages, there's a lot of augmentation to quickly send (hopefully relevant) canned responses. Usually a human will read more closely after a reply or two from the requestor, and at least when I was there, there were escalation paths to get engineer review for things that need it (bug reports, patterns of issues, etc).



I'm a little weirded out that the quoted portion is wrong; if it's not urgent, I'd wait a few business days and try again and see if that changed. But if the response changed, it's likely that the tools see your message, but it's just a cosmetic error.



Did you provide your full international number? That's the number one thing people didn't do in emails. It's usually helpful for support to have that. (If you can email support from in the app, I think that'll be included in the email automatically) Number two was writing a one word email: "código"



You can PM your question and I can try to help too, but obviously I have no access to anything and lots of things changed, so I have a 70% likelyhood of saying hmmm, I don't know.