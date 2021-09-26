Is Whatsapp Support a Joke?

Boris_yo

Used their web form to contact them. The answer I received came after 10 minutes and was a canned reply with FAQ part. It didn't answer my question at all.

Replying that I received another canned reply with different FAQ part which was more relevant this time.

This time I tried to be more concise and received slightly more relevant canned reply.

Finally I typed in made-up code which didn't do anything but to test what reply I received. Funny enough I received canned reply again and it still didn't address my question directly.

Strangely enough is that under every reply I could see my original inquiry quoted so it seems like my replies just submitted my original inquiry over and over.

Whole thing seems automated and run by AI.
 
toast0

I used to work there, but it's been a while, so who knows. There is a lot of automation in the support queue (even before FB), and when humans read messages, there's a lot of augmentation to quickly send (hopefully relevant) canned responses. Usually a human will read more closely after a reply or two from the requestor, and at least when I was there, there were escalation paths to get engineer review for things that need it (bug reports, patterns of issues, etc).

I'm a little weirded out that the quoted portion is wrong; if it's not urgent, I'd wait a few business days and try again and see if that changed. But if the response changed, it's likely that the tools see your message, but it's just a cosmetic error.

Did you provide your full international number? That's the number one thing people didn't do in emails. It's usually helpful for support to have that. (If you can email support from in the app, I think that'll be included in the email automatically) Number two was writing a one word email: "código"

You can PM your question and I can try to help too, but obviously I have no access to anything and lots of things changed, so I have a 70% likelyhood of saying hmmm, I don't know.
 
