Is this normal? F@H question

so, I've got my folding @ home running on my i5 13500 and it appears to be only running on the e cores. Is this normal for some work units?

Edit:
I did some research and this appears to have been a problem on windows 10 but I'm on windows 11. Anyone know of a fix on windows 11?
I checked "affinity" and it is set to use all cores

Edit2:
I used process lasso to set CPU priority to above normal and the P cores started working as well.

fah ecores.png
 
