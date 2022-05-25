Is this indicative of silent data corruption?

About two years or so ago I switched over from a barebones FreeBSD file server with ZFS to Synology (for ease of replication--2 Synology units--and small form factor). At that time I switched from centralized data to local data for better file performance.



I use Advanced Business Backup for the Synology to do a rsync pull from my main desktop (OpenSuSE). I do a lot of photography, so I have a whole sort of archive folder system with my historical photography in it. I've had a lot of issues with ABB, and Synology is still trying to work it out, but part of going through the logs I've noticed it is backing up new versions of files from these photography archives that are essentially static data.



It seems like a head scratcher but with the other issues I basically ignored it. I just did an offsite backup, which consists of a direct rsync from the desktop to an external drive (it's ext4 or xfs can't remember). I was doing a checksum-based update and it moved one of the photo files, because it didn't pass checksum.



I've never run into this issue in a very long time, due to mostly running centralized file storage on ZFS in a proper server. If the CRC check is failing, that must mean the file is changing. I opened the file and everything looks fine, but this seems like the leading edge of a larger issue--and there are tons of files that it's transferred over the last couple of years. Should I start hunting some sort of other issue?



I have been trying to back up the entire ABB data set to an external drive, but the Synology thinks the data set is 417TB (it's about 3.8TB of data), so it fills up the drive before I can make a backup (?!).