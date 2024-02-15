is this hardware good enough to build an OPNsense 2.5g router?

Hi Guys,
I have some older parts and I wanted to build a VPN router.
CPU Intel i3450 @ 3.10Ghz
RAM 16GB DDR3 1600 Mhz
Planning on buying cheap dual 2.5G Intel i226 nic from aliexpress. The motherboard has bultin Realtek controller 8111f which I probably disable.
Would the CPU be good enough for it?
I'm planning to setup a VPN Wireguard (surfshark VPN) that can be used by any device on my EERO 6 pro network. Later I might replace EERO 6 pro getaway with OPNsense router and use EERO stricly as wifi APs.
