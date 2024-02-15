is this hardware good enough to build an OPNsense 2.5g router?

amd7674 said: Would there be any benefit of i226 over Realtek with plugin? That's greatWould there be any benefit of i226 over Realtek with plugin? Click to expand...

I don't have an i226 or a 2.5g realtek, but 1g/10g intel cards allow for multiple queues and 1g realtek don't. Multiple NIC queues allow for better use of multiple cores. Also, the 1g realteks use a single interrupt for everything, instead of separating out rx, tx, and status; that makes the interrupt handler check for and process everything, instead of just what's needed when it's needed. I've seen that lead to vastly unbalanced rx vs tx performance (which won't be an issue for you if you've got a vastly unbalanced upstream connection).On the driver situation, for 1G, realtek does provide a driver, but no public documentation. The driver sets hardware flags without names, so it's not documentation. I've got a lot of realtek nics on motherboards, and they usually work ok with the FreeBSD kernel driver as long as you don't push a lot of volume. If you do, the NIC to OS communication can get stuck, and resetting the NIC doesn't always work right (the NIC acknowledges a reset, but is still stuck). I haven't seen that happen with the realtek driver, but the realtek driver enables the NIC to send ethernet flow control, which I never want because it's a terrible idea and it's even worse in practice.All that said, I've heard good things about realtek 2.5g nics, and bad things about intel 2.5g. Last I checked, which was a while ago, I can't use my realtek usb 2.5g nics with FreeBSD, because no drivers from the kernel team or realtek.One last thing: i5-3450 vs G4500 is 4-core Ivy Bridge vs 2-core Skylake. Skylake is better than Ivy Bridge, much better if your VPN uses AES-NI, but twice the cores is a clear win, as long as your use case will scale to 4 cores. Which probably depends on the nics having multiple queues, and maybe on you not having to suffer the scourge that is PPPoE (which will unfortunately all come in on the same queue, maybe fixable with a lot of work. My PPPoE connection is too slow for me to care though)