Is this good for a home server?

Been looking at eBay and trying to find a cheap server I can setup Windows Server/Linux dual boot option. Is something like this enough to just add an SSD/HDD and get it running?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/154594878339
Will probably host things such as media server, game server such as valheim, project zomboid and then just play around with it. Don't want too spend too much but don't want to get garbage.
