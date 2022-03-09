Is this good for a home server?

To me, those are both expensive, but it really depends on how many hours a day this server will be powered, how sensitive you are to noise, and how much physical space and performance you need.



The reason I say this is because older servers come better equipped on ram even though they lack cpu, but also have more storage options in 2u. And depending on how hard you load them, they may not really add up to that much more on your power bill when you factor in 25-50w difference on a 4hr poh daily cycle. Now, it all depends on various parameters, but I've found getting something like an Dell R710 for under $100 is worth the $150 savings because it will take over a year for a more expensive server to get an roi in my use case.



Some food for thought...