Is this good for a home server?

LucasG

Been looking at eBay and trying to find a cheap server I can setup Windows Server/Linux dual boot option. Is something like this enough to just add an SSD/HDD and get it running?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/154594878339

Will probably host things such as media server, game server such as valheim, project zomboid and then just play around with it. Don't want too spend too much but don't want to get garbage.
 
toast0

The 2620v2 is kind of ancient at this point. The 26XXv3 was a major upgrade and v4 was significant too, a supermicro x9 board is stuck on v2 (or maybe v1). Are you going to do local pickup or are you going to have to pay $65 to ship this?

This one is more fiddly, but might have a lot more performance. Fiddly things to watch out for: a) this one comes with a single cpu, b) only two drive caddies and probably harder to source, I'd contact them to see if you can get full caddies, c) biggest one, the NIC is sfp+, you'd need to have 10G ethernet or maybe you can figure our a pci-e riser and an add-in nic. Sometimes, you can share the IPMI nic with the host OS, but I wouldn't count on it, especially for a server like this that was probably built to contract for a specific hoster, not for general sales.

Personally, I'd be looking at the larger servers with more drive bays, but those are more spendy, so :)
 
SamirD

To me, those are both expensive, but it really depends on how many hours a day this server will be powered, how sensitive you are to noise, and how much physical space and performance you need.

The reason I say this is because older servers come better equipped on ram even though they lack cpu, but also have more storage options in 2u. And depending on how hard you load them, they may not really add up to that much more on your power bill when you factor in 25-50w difference on a 4hr poh daily cycle. Now, it all depends on various parameters, but I've found getting something like an Dell R710 for under $100 is worth the $150 savings because it will take over a year for a more expensive server to get an roi in my use case.

Some food for thought...
 
