Enermax LIQMAX II 120mm High Performance Intel/AMD Liquid CPU Cooler, ELC-LMR120S-BS​

Is this good enough for a 5900x? i changed my mind on the 5800x and will go 5900x, Im using this in push pull config and would like to use it still if i can just sell and swap out after updating my bios.It will be running stock speeds. Tankies In Advanced