Is this fine older eletrical plugs in new house?

Hello. I will be buying new apartment to live. But electrical plugs are older. Not the newest.
And my question. It will be fine to plug pc in this new apartment with older electrical plugs i think it is aluminium,right?


PC WILL BE: Rtx 4090,14900K,1600W PSU

But of course in future i will call electrician and change that electrical plugs outlets to newest. I will pay.
 
If the wiring is alu, I'm not sure how much new plugs would help. That said, aluminum hasn't been used in a long time, even the house my grandpa built has copper iirc. Are you sure it has alu plugs?
 
Keep in mind you may have a 1600 W PSU, but the real power drawn is much less and depends on your actual hardware and the workload.
 
hu76 said:
b

but 1600w will be ok?
If you try to pull 1600W through it? (unless you're doing XOC with that system, you won't be)

You need to contact an electrician. We haven't inspected your homes electrical infrastructure. You've got concerns over the age of just the plugs but there is no telling about the rest of the wiring.
 
Aren't the older plugs 10A and not 15A, so the wiring might be only for 10A max non-continuous load?
Do you have screw in fuses in the fuse panel?
 
Damn i am not sure. Tommorow i will be in that apartment and i will ask again about eletrcical in this house. I will post tommorow.
And sorry for my bad language bad english , sorry. But thx for helping me and answers : P
 
hu76 said:
Tommorow i will be in that apartment and i will ask again about eletrcical in this house.
that is your best bet, or go look at the panel to see what its got. if its 15a youre good as long as you dont actually ever draw the full 1600w.
 
Assuming your wiring and outlet can handle 10 A. Ten amps multiplied by 120 volts is 1200 watts. If your computer really uses up 1200 watts then you need an A/C unit in your room to neutralize this kind of heat. Because in the end all this energy will be converted into heat. Now, is your computer really acting as a 1.2 kW heater? I doubt it, I doubt it even uses up half of it, 600 W, which would draw 5 amps from outlet.
 
Remember, power supply wattage ratings are backwards than like appliances. It specs what it can output, not what it will be pulling. so lets be nice and say 80% efficient. 1600w means it is pulling 2000w to produce that.
 
Please, all metric system units which are named after a person are uppercase. Unless you have a chip on your shoulder for James Watt please use W. And metric system requires a space between value and unit. Like this: "1 W". Or this: "1 kW", note, the prefix kilo which stands for 1000x is lowercase, otherwise it would be Kelvin degree.

A - named after André-Marie Ampère
V - Alessandro Volta
W - James Watt

I was told USA switched to the metric system after WW2 ... where is the education of american people? Indeed, education is something people do not miss if they do not have it ...

Signed: Smart Alec (LOL)
 
Segfault said:
I was told USA switched to the metric system after WW2 ... where is the education of american people? Indeed, education is something people do not miss if they do not have it ...
We switched when we joined the Triple Entente in 1917. Technically it was the Quadruple Entente then.
 
Segfault said:
Please, all metric system units which are named after a person are uppercase. Unless you have a chip on your shoulder for James Watt please use W. And metric system requires a space between value and unit. Like this: "1 W". Or this: "1 kW", note, the prefix kilo which stands for 1000x is lowercase, otherwise it would be Kelvin degree.

A - named after André-Marie Ampère
V - Alessandro Volta
W - James Watt

I was told USA switched to the metric system after WW2 ... where is the education of american people? Indeed, education is something people do not miss if they do not have it ...

Signed: Smart Alec (LOL)
JAMES wATT is a schmuck.

And I am a true American. It isn't 1 kilowatt, it is 0.621 mile-watts, or 3280.84 foot watts if that is easier to work with.
 
Hi guys. So i choosed other apartment on 6 floor with higher prize, in the same block ( house ) with newest electricity ( wiring ,plugs , etc ). So its ok fine now. Thanks all for replies and help. And sorry for my bad language again :) Thx.
 
