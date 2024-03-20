Is this fine older eletrical plugs in new house?

Hello. I will be buying new apartment to live. But electrical plugs are older. Not the newest.
And my question. It will be fine to plug pc in this new apartment with older electrical plugs i think it is aluminium,right?
PC WILL BE: Rtx 4090,14900K,1600W PSU
But of course in future i will call electrician and change that electrical plugs outlets to newest. I will pay.
