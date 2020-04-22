Is this DIY fixable?

I have some problems with a PC my mother is using, it has an old Samsung monitoc Syncmaster SA300
Due to quarantine, it's impossible to buy a new one or send it to tech support.

This is the problem:

It stays like that 80% of the time, it comes and goes.
Cable is new, I've tested in another PC, and its the same.

what could cause this?
 
