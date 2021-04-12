Is this computer any good?

CastletonSnob
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2021
- Messages
- 1
I got this computer today. Is it any good? Anyone have any experience with Acer computers? I plan on using it to surf the web and watch streams.
I ask because I've heard of Acer products breaking soon after purchase, and I've heard horror stories about Acer's customer service.
https://www.amazon.com/Acer-TC-895-U.../dp/B088X2YR3X
I ask because I've heard of Acer products breaking soon after purchase, and I've heard horror stories about Acer's customer service.
https://www.amazon.com/Acer-TC-895-U.../dp/B088X2YR3X