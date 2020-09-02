Is this as good as IPS panels get?

I'm trying to replace my seven year old Asus VG248QE (1080p, TN) and it hasn't been an enjoyable experience. I was initially going to go with a VA panel but after reading the issues with black smearing I settled with IPS. I've only had one experience with IPS in the past. I tried a model from Dell before buying the VG248QE. It had too much glow for my liking and the blacks were more of a navy blue so it was quickly returned. My hopes weren't great for new IPS monitors but I'm not about to buy another TN.I've tried three IPS monitors so far. Two Asus XG279Q and the monitor that I'm currently using now a LG 27GL850-B.XG279Q #1 A bit on the blurry side.XG279Q #227GL850-BSo how bad do these look? If these lean more towards the better side I'm not sure if I'll be able to live with a IPS panel.All three monitors have quite a bit of glow in the lower left corner. It's quite noticeable in dark content and tends to wash out any details. The lower right corners are a bit noticeable but aren't too distracting.Then there's the issue of eye fatigue, which is the bigger problem. I've experienced it with all three monitors and I'm not sure if it's just something that my eyes will eventually adjust to or if it's a side effect of the IPS panel or higher resolution or something else entirely. I've turned the brightness down on all monitors (down to 17 on the LG model currently) but it hasn't made any difference.Maybe I should try a VA to see if there's a huge difference or not.