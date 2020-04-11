is this any good?

fightingfi
Look at Me! I need the attention.
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2008
- Messages
- 2,897
https://www.microcenter.com/product...80-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive
looking for a new drive for my games.........id like a 2tb at least not sure about inland products but the price is right!
if you know of anything better for the same price please have links ava if you can thanks!
looking for a new drive for my games.........id like a 2tb at least not sure about inland products but the price is right!
if you know of anything better for the same price please have links ava if you can thanks!