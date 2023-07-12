Is this a fair price?

I put this system together in 2018. My friend is interested in buying it. I want to keep the case and HD. Here is a list of parts and what I paid along with what I am asking for:


CPU i7 8700K - $398/$150
CPU Cooler Hydro Series™ H60 120mm - $70/$35
MOBO MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC - $230/$150
RAM G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 - $87/$40
GPU Nvidia Titan X (Pascal) - $1200/$200
PSU 850W - $120/$60

TOTAL: $635

I told him $600 and they are his. Is that a fair price?
Thanks
 
I guess looking at ebay price for similar or what a more performing but cheaper new option would cost, would this run faster ?


PCPartPicker Part List: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/BXDnsL

CPU: Intel Core i5-12400F 2.5 GHz 6-Core Processor ($149.97 @ Amazon)
CPU Cooler: Thermalright Assassin X 120 Refined SE 66.17 CFM CPU Cooler ($18.89 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: Gigabyte B660M DS3H AX DDR4 Micro ATX LGA1700 Motherboard ($99.99 @ Newegg)
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory ($37.99 @ Amazon)
Video Card: ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Video Card ($179.99 @ Newegg)
Power Supply: Corsair RM850x (2021) 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($119.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $606.82
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2023-07-11 21:02 EDT-0400
 
