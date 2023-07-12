Is this a fair price?

I put this system together in 2018. My friend is interested in buying it. I want to keep the case and HD. Here is a list of parts and what I paid along with what I am asking for:
CPU i7 8700K - $398/$150
CPU Cooler Hydro Series™ H60 120mm - $70/$35
MOBO MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC - $230/$150
RAM G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 - $87/$40
GPU Nvidia Titan X (Pascal) - $1200/$200
PSU 850W - $120/$60
TOTAL: $635
I told him $600 and they are his. Is that a fair price?
Thanks
