Is there benefit to direct DoT and/or DoH connection compared to local DNS server?

OpenSource Ghost
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 18
Assume environment where all LAN/WLAN clients connect to local DNS server using plaintext UDP port 53, the local DNS server runs Pi-Hole that creates secure DoT and DoH connections to public resolvers such as Cloudflare.
If malicious traffic intercept happens on LAN/WLAN (not WAN), then would is it more secure for clients to directly connect to DoT and DoH DNS resolvers (bypassing local DNS server) ?
