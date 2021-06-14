Is there anywhere that sells OEM coolers?

Hello, I am trying to find a different cooler for my GTX 980Ti. Currently it has a reference cooler on it, but im looking for a more open design with 2 or 3 fans, while being no wider than the standard 2 slots, which rules out the Accelero extreme (or whatever its called). Looking at a lot of the 3rd party cards, it seems like the actual heatsink part would screw onto the GPU fine, and I can seemingly get a couple of the other screws in as well. Anyone have any recommendations on 2 slot wide coolers for a 980Ti? Or where I could possibly find a 3rd party cooler thats compatible with a reference PCB? Ive been looking on ebay for dead cards, but even those are overpriced right now too