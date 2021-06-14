Is there anywhere that sells OEM coolers?

S

Smoblikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2020
Messages
188
Hello, I am trying to find a different cooler for my GTX 980Ti. Currently it has a reference cooler on it, but im looking for a more open design with 2 or 3 fans, while being no wider than the standard 2 slots, which rules out the Accelero extreme (or whatever its called). Looking at a lot of the 3rd party cards, it seems like the actual heatsink part would screw onto the GPU fine, and I can seemingly get a couple of the other screws in as well. Anyone have any recommendations on 2 slot wide coolers for a 980Ti? Or where I could possibly find a 3rd party cooler thats compatible with a reference PCB? Ive been looking on ebay for dead cards, but even those are overpriced right now too :p
 
S

Smoblikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2020
Messages
188
JSHamlet234 said:
Maybe look into a G12 bracket and an AIO?
Click to expand...

Ive thought about that, but it wouldnt really work with my setup. There are 3 other air cooled cards in there, plus I dont really have much room for a rad.

Looks like the EVGA ACX 2 cooler works with reference PCBs, at least the screwholes look the same:

Reference:
2724-pcb-back.jpg

EVGA:
s-l1600.jpg

I remember those being decent coolers too, hopefully I can find one.
 
