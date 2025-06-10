Is there another program like Ccleaner?

Deadjasper
Ccleaner has turned into a steaming pile of doggie doo doo. Looking for a replacement.
TIA
I get this question a lot and sympathize with the sentiment, but you should never run Ccleaner or any cleaner on modern versions of Windows it causes problems, sometimes severe, and no longer frees up meaningful space or enhances privacy.
We used to install Ccleaner on every customer machine, but that was many years ago.
It is a iron clad "do not use" these types of programs now. Their day and usefulness is long gone.
You can run the disk cleanup tool in Windows to remove cached windows update files, but that's about it. All web browsers have their own tools to clear history and cache.
I used that app a lot but switched to TreeSize. If I recall, WinDirStat doesn't work well with deduplicated data but TreeView does.I recommend WinDirStat for quickly finding things that are hogging your space.
It shows your files in the form of a pattern of neat little squares you can hover over and find out where they are.
Of course, not everything is safe to delete, but it's a good starting point to google what is and isn't.
Space hogs, man.
WizTree is MUCH faster. WDS was certainly the go-to back in the day but its dreadfully slow these days. Drag race it between WizTree and have your mind blown, even on NVMe drives.I recommend WinDirStat for quickly finding things that are hogging your space.
