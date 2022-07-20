Is there an EVGA Supernova 1600 T+

Hello, I am wondering if anyone has heard any news on whether or not EVGA is planning on releasing a new version of this PSU:EVGA has a Gold/Platinum version of the G2/P2 line that they upgraded into the G+/P+, I havent been able to find any info on if the T2 model is going to be getting an upgrade to the T+ variant or not, I already have the 1600 G+ and dont really see any point in upgrading to the P+ (even if its a good price) but I would definitely consider moving up to the T+ if it existed.Thank you,