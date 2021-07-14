Is there an equivalent of SuperKey / Prokey on web browser when you're on a web page?

anyone remember in the 1980's, we have software called SuperKey or Prokey? So say you have a no. of long words that you need to type out. Superkey allows you to program your keyboard to spell the word.



for e.g., say you need to type out the word "experience", and you need to type out this word all the time on a web page. Superkey allows you to program your keyboard say, CTRL E to spell out the word experience.



My question is, do we have the equivalent in today's web browser such as firefox?