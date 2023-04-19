Is there an easy way for me to check the die of my installed Hynix memory sticks?

D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,423
Without removing the heatsinks or taking them out of the system, and without installing some kernel-level software that I'll likely never use aside from for this task?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,307
"dram calculator for ryzen" might and i know there is another app that can but i cant remember the name...
 
D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,423
pendragon1 said:
"dram calculator for ryzen" might and i know there is another app that can but i cant remember the name...
Click to expand...

I'll check out DRAM calculator. Thaiphoon Burner apparently can, but it keeps saying this when I run it, even when I disable Windows Defender and manually run the program as administrator (though my account is also the administrator account).

Screenshot 2023-04-19 153816.jpg


And that prevents Thaiphoon Burner from being able to detect and read the memory information.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,307
Delicieuxz said:
I'll check out DRAM calculator. Thaiphoon Burner apparently can, but it keeps saying this when I run it, even when I disable Windows Defender and manually run the program as administrator (though my account is also the administrator account).

View attachment 565321

And that prevents Thaiphoon Burner from being able to detect and read the memory information.
Click to expand...
thats the one, never used it though...
try uninstalling and reinstalling it as admin. if that doesnt help, im sure someone else here that uses it will chime in.
edit: apparently there are instructions in the readme file...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top