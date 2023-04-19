Is there an easy way for me to check the die of my installed Hynix memory sticks?

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
Without removing the heatsinks or taking them out of the system, and without installing some kernel-level software that I'll likely never use aside from for this task?
"dram calculator for ryzen" might and i know there is another app that can but i cant remember the name...
thats the one, never used it though...I'll check out DRAM calculator. Thaiphoon Burner apparently can, but it keeps saying this when I run it, even when I disable Windows Defender and manually run the program as administrator (though my account is also the administrator account).
View attachment 565321
And that prevents Thaiphoon Burner from being able to detect and read the memory information.