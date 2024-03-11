Is there an Apple event upcoming with possible product updates?

I need to spend some money that is part of my work compensation package. Either I spend it, or I lose it.

Buying Apple products is easy since it’s reimbursed without question. Phones, tablets and computers are fine. Unfortunately, no monitors or peripherals.

Anyways, is there an Apple event upcoming where they are potentially updating products lines? I know, it’s not a guarantee, just a possibility.

If I do not spend it by 6/30, I lose it.
 
They just launched the new M3 macbook airs & pro's, so if either one of those meets your needs/requirements, they should suck up at least some of that cash :D

Also they typically have a developers conference in the spring of each year, where they announce some new hardware, either desktops, iMacs, mini's or iPads....
 
Liver said:
I need to spend some money that is part of my work compensation package. Either I spend it, or I lose it.

Buying Apple products is easy since it’s reimbursed without question. Phones, tablets and computers are fine. Unfortunately, no monitors or peripherals.

Anyways, is there an Apple event upcoming where they are potentially updating products lines? I know, it’s not a guarantee, just a possibility.

If I do not spend it by 6/30, I lose it.
The credible rumors suggest Apple is launching multiple products this month, but without an event attached.

The MacBook Air M3 just launched earlier this month. Next up is a reported iPad refresh that includes iPad Pro M3 models and an iPad Air M2. You might see a new iPhone SE, but not counting on it.
 
Aurelius said:
The credible rumors suggest Apple is launching multiple products this month, but without an event attached.

The MacBook Air M3 just launched earlier this month. Next up is a reported iPad refresh that includes iPad Pro M3 models and an iPad Air M2. You might see a new iPhone SE, but not counting on it.
uOpt said:
New iPads are coming.
I would like to get a new iPad. That is the device I use the most. A new iPad Pro, maxed out.
 
Liver said:
I would like to get a new iPad. That is the device I use the most. A new iPad Pro, maxed out.
You'll probably be very happy in the next few weeks, then! Besides the M3, the iPad Pro is believed to be switching to OLED screens, improved cameras, and an updated Magic Keyboard.
 
Aurelius said:
You'll probably be very happy in the next few weeks, then! Besides the M3, the iPad Pro is believed to be switching to OLED screens, improved cameras, and an updated Magic Keyboard.
Excellent. I use the keyboard as well. I have a Mac Studio, iPhone and the iPad Pro. I use the iPad the most.

I do have a MacBook Pro as well, rarely gets used.
 
Just got an email that the developer conference is in June. Is it rumored the new iPads will be announced before then?
 
Technically 6/30 is my deadline, but with form input and payments. A bit past mid may is the realistic deadline/

I see an Apple event on 5/7 (on their website).
 
Liver said:
Technically 6/30 is my deadline, but with form input and payments. A bit past mid may is the realistic deadline/

I see an Apple event on 5/7 (on their website).
I suspect you'll be very happy with that event. It's clearly iPad-related, and most folks expect the iPad Pro M3, iPad Air M2, a new Magic Keyboard, and a new Apple Pencil.
 
Just ordered the 13 inch pro, nano glass, 1 TB for $2055 shipped and tax. I’ll get reimbursed $2000.

Perfect.
 
Liver said:
Just ordered the 13 inch pro, nano glass, 1 TB for $2055 shipped and tax. I’ll get reimbursed $2000.

Perfect.
I'm more than a little envious. If I knew I could handle my workflow on an iPad, I'd seriously consider a similar setup... well, maybe without nano-textured glass. I love the thought of a cellular model that I could use to stay connected on vacation.
 
That nano-textured glass looked, sorry to say, but pretty bad at least in MKBHD's video. He even said it takes away from the "OLED'ness" and at least in video, I tend to agree. I like my OLED glossy. But, really depends on your use case and environment, I suppose.
 
criccio said:
That nano-textured glass looked, sorry to say, but pretty bad at least in MKBHD's video. He even said it takes away from the "OLED'ness" and at least in video, I tend to agree. I like my OLED glossy. But, really depends on your use case and environment, I suppose.
It's really one of those features that you get if you know you need it. Photo and video editors in the field; DJs who don't want the stage lights obscuring the screen; you get the idea.
 
criccio said:
That nano-textured glass looked, sorry to say, but pretty bad at least in MKBHD's video. He even said it takes away from the "OLED'ness" and at least in video, I tend to agree. I like my OLED glossy. But, really depends on your use case and environment, I suppose.
Aurelius said:
It's really one of those features that you get if you know you need it. Photo and video editors in the field; DJs who don't want the stage lights obscuring the screen; you get the idea.
I just got it because it got me over the $2000 mark without going way too far over. I did not see any reviews on it ahead of time, it was strictly a numbers decision for me. I hope I like it!

Same with the storage memory. Right now I have 1Tb on this iPad Pro and I got 1Tb on the new one. Currently I have 850Gb available on this iPad. Clearly I didnt need the storage memory.

The reimbursement is use it or lose it. I choose to use it.

Edit. My compensation resets in July, so if the M4 Studios come out, I can also snag that.

Second edit. Watched a video, I think I will like the nano screen. Currently I have a matte screen protector on my iPad. I like it on the iPad, I do not like that kind of screen on my desktop. I guess with the desktop I can easily control the glare, with the mobility of the iPad, its much harder.
 
The pencil and case have shipped, the iPad not yet.

It’s great that I have already gotten paid for the iPad, and I do not have it. That was quick.
 
Liver said:
The pencil and case have shipped, the iPad not yet.

It’s great that I have already gotten paid for the iPad, and I do not have it. That was quick.
I purchased the exact same combination as you; the pencil and case arrived last week and the tablet itself should arrive tomorrow. I am excited since this is replacing a 2018 iPad Pro 11 inch that I never got around to upgrading and yet has worked just fine all this time. Looking forward to the brighter screen, vastly improved performance, and of course, a larger device.
 
Liver said:
The pencil and case have shipped, the iPad not yet.

It’s great that I have already gotten paid for the iPad, and I do not have it. That was quick.
Curious to hear what you think about your iPad now that you've presumably had it for a little while.
 
Just a few initial thoughts.

Its fast. Very big improvement over my previous iPad Pro. I have fiber 1G up and down. Everything loads noticeably faster. The only change made was the iPad.
It can render video that my previous Pro and the latest AppleTV would choke on.
The screen is super nice. I am glad I got this nano screen (or whatever it is called). Personally I like a matte, low glare screen. I understand that I do NOT get the most detail, but that trade off is acceptable to me.
The new keyboard is very nice (once open). I do not think I will upgrade my MacBook Pro. I have this iPad and a Studio. I see no need for a laptop with the set up I have.
I used an augmented reality app, actually useful now. It was fluid and without lag, so it made the information it was trying to tell me actually useful.

Stuff that is not so good.
I should not have bought the pencil. I am not the target market for it, so it’s wasted on me. Thats a me issue, not a pencil issue.
The keyboard case is amazing to use, but getting it open is frustrating. On a laptop there are small finger cut outs to get a grip to separate the case halves. Not with this. If you are being careful (and I am) it takes a few seconds to open it up. Even then, Im not sure if I have gripped the correct parts.
As far as I can tell, this case only opens up 90 degrees. No longer can I open it up completely. I think this will save the delicate cables from breaking, but I am loosing some iPad only convenience.

Just a few things.
 
Liver said:
Just a few initial thoughts.

Its fast. Very big improvement over my previous iPad Pro. I have fiber 1G up and down. Everything loads noticeably faster. The only change made was the iPad.
It can render video that my previous Pro and the latest AppleTV would choke on.
The screen is super nice. I am glad I got this nano screen (or whatever it is called). Personally I like a matte, low glare screen. I understand that I do NOT get the most detail, but that trade off is acceptable to me.
The new keyboard is very nice (once open). I do not think I will upgrade my MacBook Pro. I have this iPad and a Studio. I see no need for a laptop with the set up I have.
I used an augmented reality app, actually useful now. It was fluid and without lag, so it made the information it was trying to tell me actually useful.

Stuff that is not so good.
I should not have bought the pencil. I am not the target market for it, so it’s wasted on me. Thats a me issue, not a pencil issue.
The keyboard case is amazing to use, but getting it open is frustrating. On a laptop there are small finger cut outs to get a grip to separate the case halves. Not with this. If you are being careful (and I am) it takes a few seconds to open it up. Even then, Im not sure if I have gripped the correct parts.
As far as I can tell, this case only opens up 90 degrees. No longer can I open it up completely. I think this will save the delicate cables from breaking, but I am loosing some iPad only convenience.

Just a few things.
Glad to hear that it's largely what you were hoping for. I wish the Magic Keyboard had a few more tweaks, like an easier-to-open design, a wider open angle, and more stability on a lap, but... if I could live with the current limitations and didn't need a specific workflow, I'd happily make an iPad Pro my main computer.

As it is, I've been doing travelling that makes me realize how much I could use an iPad. It's not so fun to look at a small phone screen (and chew up my phone's battery) while in the air for a few hours.
 
The keyboard is really irking me. I can’t return it either.

The keyboard was delivered a full month before the iPad so I couldn’t trial it. Now the return window is closed.
 
Another reason to not like the keyboard. It has a rubber ring around the all the keys, not around the touch pad.

When you close it puts a line on the iPad. Yes, it goes away when you clean the screen, but it happens so often.
 
