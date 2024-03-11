Is there an Apple event upcoming with possible product updates?

Just a few initial thoughts.



Its fast. Very big improvement over my previous iPad Pro. I have fiber 1G up and down. Everything loads noticeably faster. The only change made was the iPad.

It can render video that my previous Pro and the latest AppleTV would choke on.

The screen is super nice. I am glad I got this nano screen (or whatever it is called). Personally I like a matte, low glare screen. I understand that I do NOT get the most detail, but that trade off is acceptable to me.

The new keyboard is very nice (once open). I do not think I will upgrade my MacBook Pro. I have this iPad and a Studio. I see no need for a laptop with the set up I have.

I used an augmented reality app, actually useful now. It was fluid and without lag, so it made the information it was trying to tell me actually useful.



Stuff that is not so good.

I should not have bought the pencil. I am not the target market for it, so it’s wasted on me. Thats a me issue, not a pencil issue.

The keyboard case is amazing to use, but getting it open is frustrating. On a laptop there are small finger cut outs to get a grip to separate the case halves. Not with this. If you are being careful (and I am) it takes a few seconds to open it up. Even then, Im not sure if I have gripped the correct parts.

As far as I can tell, this case only opens up 90 degrees. No longer can I open it up completely. I think this will save the delicate cables from breaking, but I am loosing some iPad only convenience.



Just a few things.