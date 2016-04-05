Is there a way to output sound by HDMI without video ?

DouglasteR
Hi there !
Im using the HDMI out of my 980ti to output PCM 7.1 audio to my receiver.
But somehow, Windows thinks theres a monitor there, because theres two screens in the Video Options.
This cause a series of problems, the mouse isnt limited by the screen, sometimes games start on the virtual monitor etc.
So i ask, is there a way to fix this ? Or im obliged to have a fake monitor to output audio ?
Thanks.
