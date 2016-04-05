Is there a way to output sound by HDMI without video ?

Unfortunately, they stopped selling those. Auzentech also had a solution like that, the HTHD which I have, but again those aren't on the market. It is just something that apparently nobody but me and a couple other people care about, because there isn't any sort of solution being sold. I had to retire my HTHD because there is no Windows 10 support. Initally there were some modded drivers that worked ok in Windows 10, though with a couple issues, but with the 1511 update it stopped working well and so I just retired it and went with videocard HDMI. Looks like the HDAV is in the same boat as it isn't on sale, and the last driver update was in 2013 for Windows 8. So at some point its old drivers will stop working and it'll have to be retired.



Very annoying. There's next to nothing even in the pro arena either. There are pro units that output blackburst HDMI and do audio, but none are suited to general use that I've found. The closest is the MOTU HDExpress and HDX-SDI. They do work, but only support stereo sound out in Windows, surround is only supported via ASIO which doesn't work with games. They also aren't updating their drivers for Windows anymore. The only workable solution I can find is to get a soundcard with 8 channels of AES/EBU output that supports surround sound, like an RME HDSPe AES and then convert it either with a ArVus AES-2H or a Blackmagic Audio to SDI and then SDI to HDMI. Either way that's a lot of gear and north of $2000 for a solution.