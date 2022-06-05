is there a way to get to ddr4 4600 with my setup?

hey guys,
my setup
Ryzen 3600 at 4.2
Auros B550 (not sure if it is master or Elite)
RAM
Currently at 3800 with 18-19-19-19-38. Is there a way to do 4600? Or maybe 4400?
I'm a bit new to ocing.
thanks
