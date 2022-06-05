is there a way to get to ddr4 4600 with my setup?

No, there is a sweet spot with Ryzen CPU's of around 3733MHz-3800MHz for the Ryzen 3000 series. The Ryzen CPU's operate best when the memory and infinity fabric clock speed ratio is 1:1. Essentially, the FCLK (Infinity Fabric) clock speed needs to remain at 1800MHz or less for stability. Running it beyond that and maintaining that 1:1 ratio gets dicey and it generally doesn't work. Conversely, running at a MCLK/FCLK ratio of 2:1 results in increased latency and usually impacts performance negatively outside of select circumstances. You can theoretically overcome this with extremely high clock speeds, but there aren't very many (if any) memory controllers, motherboards and memory module combinations that can achieve that in reality.



There is also the fact that increased memory clocks reach a point of diminishing returns very quickly in most applications. We've had the option for quad-channel memory mode operation in the HEDT market for years and when comparing similar core counts and CPU architectures, that extra bandwidth has amounted to very little in terms of real world gains in most consumer level applications or games.