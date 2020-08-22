Is there a method to create mirrored case windows?

So I just learned about the PC Master Race edition of the Lian-Li O11 Dynamic case (pictures: https://www.lian-li.com/o11-dynamic-pcmr-edition/ , this chromed out one is pretty sweet too:
I like the idea of it looking nice and clean and mirrored when all the rgb tom foolery is turned off, and being able to induce disco 1337ness when it's on.

But I didn't snag one of them when they were available for $160, and I don't know that I'm willing to spend the $400 they're going for on ebay.

So question to all you case modders: is there a way to get equivalent mirroring on case windows? Can I go find an "all glass case" and apply some sort of mirror film that will be transparent when light comes out behind it? Something like the Thermal take Core P5 or P8 perhaps?
 
If you use a lighter "solar film" for windows, it should be partially transparent if you have enough light in the case. I don't know what would be the best stuff to look for, though.
 
