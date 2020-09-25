Is there a limit of how many VMs you can run ?

I guess at the same time and not at the same time ?
Practically, you're limited by the resources your system has (amount of ram, number of CPUs, graphics memory, storage space). However, technically you could run as many as you want, ignoring those limits–you'd just probably have a really bad time.
 
Practically, you're limited by the resources your system has (amount of ram, number of CPUs, graphics memory, storage space). However, technically you could run as many as you want, ignoring those limits–you'd just probably have a really bad time.
Thanks.
 
