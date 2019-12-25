Is there a good cost-be-damned 4K 37-43" 120Hz monitor?

Just picked up the ASUS XG438Q and, in general, it's a massive disappointment - but I do like the size and that has me wondering what else might be out there.



I use my machine for a bit of everything (CAD, FEA, web, coding, FPS gaming) and was hoping there'd be something out by now which, cost-be-damned, could be very good (if not better) at all of them. It looks like there are some options that would work up to 27" or so, but what about larger format? A few of the apps I run benefit from larger real estate but fall apart when split across more than one screen. I'd like to avoid UW formats because very few apps have UIs & workflows that scale well for those. I don't need HDR or 900% color spectrum coverage, although I do like those features.

Click to expand...