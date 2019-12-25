Is there a good cost-be-damned 4K 37-43" 120Hz monitor?

Discussion in 'Displays' started by Thunderdolt, Dec 8, 2019.

    Thunderdolt

    Just picked up the ASUS XG438Q and, in general, it's a massive disappointment - but I do like the size and that has me wondering what else might be out there.

    I use my machine for a bit of everything (CAD, FEA, web, coding, FPS gaming) and was hoping there'd be something out by now which, cost-be-damned, could be very good (if not better) at all of them. It looks like there are some options that would work up to 27" or so, but what about larger format? A few of the apps I run benefit from larger real estate but fall apart when split across more than one screen. I'd like to avoid UW formats because very few apps have UIs & workflows that scale well for those. I don't need HDR or 900% color spectrum coverage, although I do like those features.
     
  Dec 8, 2019
    The AW55 is amazing but HUGE and SHRINKS you wallet but EXPANDS your Epenis!
    CADD @ 4k120hz is fantastic, work productivity is really helped by the big resolution and fast refresh, Pron looks great on OLED and games are fabulous.
     
  Dec 8, 2019
    Only thing out is the Acer CG437K P aka CG7. No reviews yet afaik so it might just be the same crap as the ASUS XG438Q. ASUS is releasing the XG43UQ next year which might not be much better either.

    I'd wait until next year and see if Samsung bothers to put out a better 43" 4K TV as the Q60 series is pretty lackluster.
     
  Dec 8, 2019
    The AW55 sounds awesome, but, unfortunately, it is physically too large to fit where I need it to fit.

    Don't need a great monitor for pr0n as I can just use my imagination to fill in the details for those 20 seconds or less.

    60Hz works fine for CAD, but going back and forth from my home office 120Hz gaming-focused displays to my office office 60Hz Apple Thunderbolt Display, I've started to notice the difference in refresh rate every time I spin a model or do fast scrolling. The reason I mention CAD, however, is because I need good general image detail and good text rendering. The XG438Q is absolutely terrible on the text bit. CAD & text also benefit from having a nice, even backlight and a wide viewing angle - two more areas where the XG438Q falls flat.

    But I also want to play FPS games on this machine when it isn't running a big compute, so the 120Hz would be nice there.
     
  Dec 8, 2019
    At this point you're probably just better off waiting for net year's 48" OLEDs.

    The computer display industry has utterly failed. I won't be surprised if most of us just end up using TVs. By the time HDMI 2.1 is ubiquitous and you get variable refresh and 4k/120hz there, there really isn't going to be much of a point in computer monitors anymore.
     
  Dec 8, 2019
    This. Given up on the perpetually-shithouse monitor industry for good.
    Sooner the TVs can take over, the better.
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    I wonder how people use 55" oled as a computer monitor with 80 ppi. Anything less than 100 ppi makes text look less than sharp especially at more than 3 feet away. It would bother me.
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    For a 43 inch 4k, I chose to save my money and get a TCL 43S405. The newer versions have higher max brightness and even lower input lag but are still under $300 for a good general use VA panel with an intuitive and easy to use interface. It will be enough to hold me over until HDMI 2.1 at least.

    S4 series https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/tcl/s-series-s405-4k-2018
    Newest series https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/tcl/5-series-s525-2019

    Yes I realize it might not solve the OP problem, but as others have said, the industry is not serving the market very well. Let us all hope HDMI 2.1 lights a fire under the OEMs
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    They push it further back and use DPI scaling. I can get surprisingly close to my 65" 4K TV and it will still look alright. Would I use one on the desktop? Hell no.

    I consider 43" 16:9 about the largest size I would use at normal distances. If you have a deep desk then maybe that rumored 48" LG might work for you but it's still pretty massive.
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    What don't you like about this monitor? I noticed this monitor just came out and I was hoping it was awesome for the price especially considering the previous 27" 4K 144hz monitors from Asus / Acer were so overpriced.
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    Some of my issues with it:
    * Scrolling through [H] on this screen requires stopping and waiting for the pixels to catch up before you can read the text. The red bar above each post becomes a red comet.
    * Text quality is garbage.
    * Backlight is very uneven
    * Viewing angle is about 40deg. With my head centered, there is noticeable color shift by the time I look over to the edges of the screen.
    * I had to turn off VRR because the backlight would strobe any time the refresh rate dropped below ~60hz.

    But I do like the size.
     
  Dec 9, 2019
    It seems like you have firmware problems with the screen. None of that should be happening. I would try contacting ASUS support
     
  Dec 10, 2019
    I'm not sure how firmware is going to change the viewing angle and uneven backlighting.

    This was an impulse buy. If I had bothered to read reviews first, I would have seen that every single review that has more substance than "zomg gaming but big" has all of the same complaints. I'll be more careful next time.
     
  Dec 10, 2019
    I think that's exactly what Asus were counting on with this monitor... to get people with the 'WOW' factor and hopefully not see its long list of issues. There's no way the monitor engineers weren't shaking their heads behind closed doors at this one, but it is what it is.
     
  Dec 11, 2019
    How well does it render text ?
     
  Dec 11, 2019
    Careful, you want the 2019 versions of either the 4 or 5 series, not the 2018 versions. The old ones have cross-hatch dithering, but the 2019 ones don't.
    The correct link for the 4 series is https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/tcl/4-series-2019
     
  Dec 11, 2019
    Wall mount behind desk, move desk back a couple feet, turn on 250% or 300% scaling. If you still have a problem with text, keep a $20 Dell monitor from goodwill around for productivity and reading. Switch to the OLED for games and movies.
     
  Dec 25, 2019
    My apologies for the shaky handheld clip, but here is what the screen looks like when shot at 240fps on my phone. At full speed, it feels like I'm 10 beers deep every time I scroll on [H].

     
