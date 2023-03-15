Is there a difference between FreeSync & G-Sync monitors when using an NVIDIA GPU card?

Hi, everyone!



I wanted to ask about whether using an NVIDIA GPU card would have any drawbacks when utilizing the FreeSync technology compared to using the same card on a GSync monitor?



What I'm curious about is whether or not there would be some input latency (or any type of issue) or something similar when using the FreeSync technology with an NVIDIA card instead of using it with the GSync monitor. And in this case, let's assume that both monitors have the same specifications, (resolution, refresh rate, response time, etc.), the only difference being that one has FreeSync, and the other GSync.



Have there been any comparisons on whether or not FreeSync or GSync is better? And are there any differences when using FreeSync with NVIDIA's GPU card compared to using GSync with the same card?



If there is a difference, how big is it? Is it negligible, or is it quite noticeable?



The monitor that I use is Asus MG279Q, a FreeSync monitor, and my GPU is GTX 980 Ti, which cannot utilize my monitor's FreeSync feature as that's only available from RTX 10xx (or newer) cards. However, I do plan to upgrade soon to a 30xx (or even 40xx) RTX card.



Now, I'm curious, but with all this info, would it be worth it to sell my monitor and go with a G-Sync monitor, or should I save myself the money and just enjoy my monitor as is (which I'm very pleased with)?