Is there a 12-bay hot swappable case available?

J

jfromeo

n00b
Joined
Jan 13, 2010
Messages
29
Hello fellows.

I am currently building my own NAS, but I cannot manage to find a 12-bay hot swappable enclosure to accomodate the parts in.

I already have the 1U psu, m-ITX board, i3 cpu, 2x4GB DDR3 ram and 12xhitachi 7K4000 4TB parts

It would be ideal something like this U-NAS NSC-800 model:

T1JDCTXlBhXXcX4o.9_104847.jpg


But with 12 bays, instead of 8 (there are also some 2, 4 and 6-bay models).

I have read in TPU that ********** has released some nice chassis for hot swappable drives, being the 10-bay model the biggest one:

220a.jpg


I am looking for an alternative to the Synology/Qnap/Thecus options, being more affordable, and more powerful as I would be choosing myself the hardware, planning to throw FreeNAS in it.

PD: I forgot to mention, I would need to "fit" in an horizontal space behind the TV, so it cannot be some mid/full tower chassis with a tons of HDDs in it. And I have not found any HTPC case with 12 hot-swappable bays either.

Thanks in advance.

EDIT: I have seen SSI has a 10-bay model too, having e-SATA and USB 3.0 connections, apart from a 140mm fan. That would be pretty perfect if it had 2 more bays.

1363839041gryrh0.jpg
 
Last edited:
N

nry

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 10, 2008
Messages
409
Can't say I have seen any unless you put a rackmount case on it's side?

Another possible option I would have thought is a ATX case with plenty of 5.25" bays then use 5in3 hot swap kits to add 15 bays.

Just an idea anyway
 
F

FrostBite

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
1,086
If you are looking for prefabbed mid tower, 12 is probably a tough sell; full tower or rack mount might be the way to go. As noted above, you could find a case with 9 5.25 bays and put in 3x 5in3 hot swap bays but expect to pay ~$100 each. Economically, you are better off getting a Norco 42xx.
 
P

PigLover

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2009
Messages
1,181
Rackmount: Norco 2212, supermicro many choices, etc.

Buy used HP dl180 on eBay, strip it and reuse the case/PSU

Tower: Antec 900 + 3x 4in3 hotswap racks.
 
J

jfromeo

n00b
Joined
Jan 13, 2010
Messages
29
Thanks a lot for the inputs.

I really like the Norco option, but it is way too long for my available space (I have LxWxH 46x46xA in cm), being A (Height) variable.

I will check the Antec 300 too, mounted horizontally it hits my maximum width (45,8cm), and I could add several 5in3 hot-swappable cages in it. I will check some CoolerMaster mid cases too, as I recall there is some model ideal for adding some 3x5in3 hot swap modules in it.
 
B

brutalizer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2010
Messages
1,600
I was considering something similar. 10 disks in the 10-case chassis, and extra 2 disks in my PC. 12 disks in total. Software raid such as ZFS handles that without problems. Hardware raid can be trickier.
 
T

TCM

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
641
If you see any chance of expanding in the future, pay up and get a proper 20- or 24-bay case. Just do it and worry later about where to put it.

Behind the TV? Why? 12 spinning disks don't make a good movie background. Place it in the closet or the corridor and expand your network while you're at it.

Just do it right :)
 
