Is there a 12-bay hot swappable case available?

Hello fellows.I am currently building my own NAS, but I cannot manage to find a 12-bay hot swappable enclosure to accomodate the parts in.I already have the 1U psu, m-ITX board, i3 cpu, 2x4GB DDR3 ram and 12xhitachi 7K4000 4TB partsIt would be ideal something like this U-NAS NSC-800 model:But with 12 bays, instead of 8 (there are also some 2, 4 and 6-bay models).I have read in TPU that ********** has released some nice chassis for hot swappable drives, being the 10-bay model the biggest one:I am looking for an alternative to the Synology/Qnap/Thecus options, being more affordable, and more powerful as I would be choosing myself the hardware, planning to throw FreeNAS in it.PD: I forgot to mention, I would need to "fit" in an horizontal space behind the TV, so it cannot be some mid/full tower chassis with a tons of HDDs in it. And I have not found any HTPC case with 12 hot-swappable bays either.Thanks in advance.EDIT: I have seen SSI has a 10-bay model too, having e-SATA and USB 3.0 connections, apart from a 140mm fan. That would be pretty perfect if it had 2 more bays.