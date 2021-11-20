Is the laptop worth £300?

F

Flashheart

n00b
Joined
Nov 14, 2015
Messages
6
I want a family laptop for school work and surfing the net. I found this which I thought was a good size screen a full keyboard for my kids to learn with and I'm thinking a hdd may be better than an ssd. Storage capacity over speed?

I'm not up to speed on pc or laptop specs these days so any advise whether this spec is worth £300 or if there is something better out there for this price?

Asus
Model number: X515MA-EJ539T.

Part number: 90NB0TH2-M11540.

General features:

  • Size H1.99, W36.02, D23.49cm.
  • Weight 1.8kg.
  • Up to 7 hours battery life.
CPU, Memory and Operating System:

  • Intel Celeron N4020 processor.
  • Dual core processor.
  • 1.1GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 2.8GHz.
  • 8GB RAM DDR4.
  • 1TB HDD storage.
  • Hard drive speed 5400RPM.
  • Windows 10 S
Display features:

  • 15.6 inch screen.
  • Full HD Display.
  • Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.
DVD optical drives:

  • Disc drive not included.
Graphics:

  • Intel UHD Graphics 600 graphics card.
  • Shared graphics card.
Interfaces and connectivity:

  • 2 USB 2.0 ports.
  • 1 USB 3.2 port.
  • 1 USB Type-A port.
  • 1 HDMI port.
  • Headphones jack.
  • Bluetooth.
  • Wi-Fi enabled.
Multimedia features:

  • VGA webcam.
  • Built-in mic.
  • SonicMaster sound system.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,572
Personally I wouldn't buy any Celeron processor, let alone one paired with a spinner drive. You can get one equally decent at a thrift store these days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top