Is the laptop worth £300?

I want a family laptop for school work and surfing the net. I found this which I thought was a good size screen a full keyboard for my kids to learn with and I'm thinking a hdd may be better than an ssd. Storage capacity over speed?
I'm not up to speed on pc or laptop specs these days so any advise whether this spec is worth £300 or if there is something better out there for this price?
Asus
Model number: X515MA-EJ539T.
Part number: 90NB0TH2-M11540.
General features:
- Size H1.99, W36.02, D23.49cm.
- Weight 1.8kg.
- Up to 7 hours battery life.
- Intel Celeron N4020 processor.
- Dual core processor.
- 1.1GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 2.8GHz.
- 8GB RAM DDR4.
- 1TB HDD storage.
- Hard drive speed 5400RPM.
- Windows 10 S
- 15.6 inch screen.
- Full HD Display.
- Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.
- Disc drive not included.
- Intel UHD Graphics 600 graphics card.
- Shared graphics card.
- 2 USB 2.0 ports.
- 1 USB 3.2 port.
- 1 USB Type-A port.
- 1 HDMI port.
- Headphones jack.
- Bluetooth.
- Wi-Fi enabled.
- VGA webcam.
- Built-in mic.
- SonicMaster sound system.