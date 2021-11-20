Is the laptop worth £300?

Size H1.99, W36.02, D23.49cm.

Weight 1.8kg.

Up to 7 hours battery life.

Intel Celeron N4020 processor.

Dual core processor.

1.1GHz processor speed with a burst speed of 2.8GHz.

8GB RAM DDR4.

1TB HDD storage.

Hard drive speed 5400RPM.

Windows 10 S

15.6 inch screen.

Full HD Display.

Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Disc drive not included.

Intel UHD Graphics 600 graphics card.

Shared graphics card.

2 USB 2.0 ports.

1 USB 3.2 port.

1 USB Type-A port.

1 HDMI port.

Headphones jack.

Bluetooth.

Wi-Fi enabled.

VGA webcam.

Built-in mic.

SonicMaster sound system.

I want a family laptop for school work and surfing the net. I found this which I thought was a good size screen a full keyboard for my kids to learn with and I'm thinking a hdd may be better than an ssd. Storage capacity over speed?I'm not up to speed on pc or laptop specs these days so any advise whether this spec is worth £300 or if there is something better out there for this price?AsusModel number: X515MA-EJ539T.Part number: 90NB0TH2-M11540.