Is Orwell Similar to Uplink

Hi,
Played Uplink hacking simulator and liked it alot due to it's immersive gameplay. Also played fan-made Onlink but it was way more challenging, yet still immersive.
Anyone played Uplink here and Orwell? I wonder if Orwell has some similarities to it or if it's immersive gameplay as well?
Thanks.
Played Uplink hacking simulator and liked it alot due to it's immersive gameplay. Also played fan-made Onlink but it was way more challenging, yet still immersive.
Anyone played Uplink here and Orwell? I wonder if Orwell has some similarities to it or if it's immersive gameplay as well?
Thanks.