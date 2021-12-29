Is Orwell Similar to Uplink

B

Boris_yo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
174
Hi,

Played Uplink hacking simulator and liked it alot due to it's immersive gameplay. Also played fan-made Onlink but it was way more challenging, yet still immersive.

Anyone played Uplink here and Orwell? I wonder if Orwell has some similarities to it or if it's immersive gameplay as well?

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top