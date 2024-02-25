Is My PSU The Problem?

I've attached a pdf of my hardware components. I built a gaming/media unraid server after the holidays. While gaming or heavy transcoding, I noticed that the server would just randomly reboot. I ran a memtest & CPU stress test. I even went as far as replacing the GPU from the PNY to an ASUS assuming maybe I had a bad GPU because it was only when the GPU was underload this would happen. The issue is happening more frequently and after reading reviews about GPUs that use PCIe 5.0 power and certain PSUs I'm starting to believe I'm in this situation. I can't even get 1 minute into Alan Wake 2 where the naked dude's wandering in the woods without the system crashing and rebooting.

Any suggestions or ideas?
 

I doubt that it’s transient power spikes causing the shutdowns, Ada has lower transients than Ampere did, 1000 watts ought to be plenty for the PSU. It could be a defective PSU, but it could be any number of other things. Does UnRaid have any system log files you can check?
 
Yes, it does, but when it crashes abruptly like that it does not have time to report the crash in the log. I've tracked temps and everything is good on that behalf. It appears that when the system is under a heavy power load, this happens.
 
It seems like something in your PSU is tripping then.I know you said memtest passed, but before you go too far down the PSU troubleshooting path I would try running setting the RAM to 4800 MHz, or taking out 2 of the sticks just to make sure it isn’t an issue with the IMC. If that still fails I’d say the PSU is a safe bet.
 
Will give that a try now.
 
While running CoreFreq I noticed one number was constantly red. Not sure what it represents but I would assume it's the RAM being that is "64G" which is my RAM stick size. Any idea?
 

It’s definitely RAM, but not sure what the 1.30 represents. That screenshot indicates it should be 2.5% of ram capacity used, and the default voltage of that ram is 1.2v. I’m not familiar with CoreFreq.
 
I'm going to enable AMD Expo in the bios and see if it corrects it.
 
Before you start swapping parts try wiggling your PSU to GPU cables and see if it reboots PC. I had this issue with faulty aftermarket cables.
 
