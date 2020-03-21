Is my power supply on the way out?

Yesterday, I was playing Apex Legends. About 30-35 minutes in, my PC just turned off. After about 3-4 seconds, it turned itself back on again. My temps are fine and I cleaned/dusted my PC just a few weeks ago. This is the first time something like this has happened. I have had my power supply since January 2012 (so 8 years of usage). Then I played another 40 minute round of Apex Legends. Everything was fine. After quitting the game and getting back to the desktop, 3-4 seconds later the PC just turned off. This time the PC did not power back on automatically like it did the first time. I tried pressing the power button on the case multiple times and still nothing would happen. I then turned off the main power switch on the power supply, waited 5 seconds, and turned the switch back on and tried booting up the PC. This worked.I got the following events in Event Viewer regarding these two unexpected shut downs. I've been told these events are usually related to the power supply:Any thoughts?