Is my power supply on the way out?

Yesterday, I was playing Apex Legends. About 30-35 minutes in, my PC just turned off. After about 3-4 seconds, it turned itself back on again. My temps are fine and I cleaned/dusted my PC just a few weeks ago. This is the first time something like this has happened. I have had my power supply since January 2012 (so 8 years of usage). Then I played another 40 minute round of Apex Legends. Everything was fine. After quitting the game and getting back to the desktop, 3-4 seconds later the PC just turned off. This time the PC did not power back on automatically like it did the first time. I tried pressing the power button on the case multiple times and still nothing would happen. I then turned off the main power switch on the power supply, waited 5 seconds, and turned the switch back on and tried booting up the PC. This worked.
I got the following events in Event Viewer regarding these two unexpected shut downs. I've been told these events are usually related to the power supply:
Any thoughts?
