Is my Logitech subwoofer on its way out?

I have a Logitech Z523 2.1 speaker setup that has lasted me through the years with minimal issues. For the last few years though about once or twice a year the subwoofer would make noise when turned on and no audio is playing, though every time I was able to fix this by unplugging everything, blowing on it and replugging it in. This time though it has persisted for a few days and I can't fix it no matter what I do. These are the sounds it makes, a rumbling sound when I immediately turn it on and if I play with the bass knob, and a loud thud sound every time I turn the speakers off. Anyone know what this is indicative of and if it can be easily fixed somehow? I was looking to upgrade my speakers eventually, but was not looking to do it so soon as I just upgraded my GPU. Thanks!
