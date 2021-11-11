Is my gpu starting to fail?

I have a R9 280x. When I am booting Windows I would see the Windows logo. Sometimes I also see a row of colours at the bottom of my primary monitor (see attached photo). In my photo, I see a row of red colour. Last week I saw a row of blue colour. I've only seen this issue twice, and I turn on my computer everyday.Is this indicating that my gpu is starting to fail? Is there anything I can do to check my video card's health?