Is my Airtag defective?

Last week I bought my Air Tag. The problem with this tag is it doesn't show the battery power in the app.
I bought Air Tag to locate my pet, who has this habit of sneaking through the open door and go out of the house.
Another issue is when I try to use precise location, it is unable to locate it, if my airtags are in other room, separated by concrete wall.
