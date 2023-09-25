Is my Airtag defective?

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,085
Last week I bought my Air Tag. The problem with this tag is it doesn't show the battery power in the app.
I bought Air Tag to locate my pet, who has this habit of sneaking through the open door and go out of the house.
Another issue is when I try to use precise location, it is unable to locate it, if my airtags are in other room, separated by concrete wall.
 

Attachments

  • thumbnail_image_123650291.jpg
    thumbnail_image_123650291.jpg
    97.1 KB · Views: 0
