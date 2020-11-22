Is my 3080 underperforming?

Ludvigthebear
Nov 21, 2020
So i recently got my hands on a RTX 3080 Asus tuf non-oced. And i proceded to bench it right away. Using Userbenchmark, i got a good average result on everything. Everything seemed to work fine, until i started to play watch dogs legion. I wanted to compare my gpu to this article (https://www.legitreviews.com/watch-...mance-benchmarked-on-12-graphics-cards_223425). According to this article, i should be able to hit 70 fps average on 4k very high settings/no rt/no dlss. I got only 58 average fps on my system. Using rivatuna, i can see that my cpu is only being 40-50% utilized, while my gpu is being 97% utilized. Therefore, i don't think it can be a cpu bottleneck. I have the latest Nvidia drivers (457.30 game ready drivers).
Please note that on 1080p ultra settings, my CPU is actually bottlenecking my GPU with a usage of 80% and a gpu usage at 85%
I am not too great at computers and need help here.
PC:
CPU= INTEL I7-9700k/no oc (can this really be holding my 3080 back?)
GPU=NVIDIA RTX 3080 Asus TUF/no oc
Motherboard=Z390-A PRO (maybe pcie 4 performs a lot worse on a pcie 3 mb?)
Ram=16gb 3600mhz xmp profile.
PSU=750 watt (maybe the problem Lies here?)
Monitor=BenQ XL2420T
Ps. My monitor has a native 1080p, so i am using DSR to increase it to 4K. Does DSR strain the GPU further than native 4K?
My temps are all around fine with 51 degrees on my GPU at 97% load and 61 degrees on my cpu at 80% load. All watch dogs legion tests were done with vsync off ofcourse.
Can it really be the difference between TUF and ROG strix? 12 fps? I assume the card the article used was overclocked aswell. I am also Playing on ubisoft+ does internet speed have anything to do here?
pps. I just did a 3dmark free edition test on and my GPU scores around 16700 i know that is fine for a 3080 but if the problem isnt my GPU, what Can it be? my Cpu? or maybe my PSU?
Thank you
