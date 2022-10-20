Is Linux Ready for Prime Time?

I've been wanting to switch to Linux for years, but lack of driver support and other nonstarters stopped me. Lately I've been reading and it seems like Linux is just about there, or at least enough that I can make it work. I have a limited familiarity with Linux, such as how to load and uninstall programs, depositors, Mint vs Ubuntu, etc. I lean toward Mint, but I also read that Ubuntu can do everything Mint can do, but pushes the margin for options in UI.



I haven't used MS programs for years. the only programs I use are Calendar and Sticky Notes. Neither one of those is necessary, but it's nice to ahve my Calendar sync with my Android phone.



I would like to retain gaming possibility.



Other than that,. I think I'm ready.



Any suggestions, problems, etc. that I will face turning off the MS switch?