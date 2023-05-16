Is Kingston the only co. that can makes compatible memory for brand name laptop such as Lenovo, HP etc.?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,557
are brand name such as Lenovo still making proprietary memory for their laptop that you have to buy it from Lenovo or the compatible equivalent from Kingston?
or has it all change to generic DDR4 memory that you can buy extra memory from any other 3rd party? because back in 1990's, it's all proprietary memory from brand such as Compaq, and you have to buy it from COmpaq or Kingston's compatible guarantee.
