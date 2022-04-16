Is it worth upgrading to Windows 11?

My current specs:

Intel Core i5-9400F

Asus Prime B365M-A

16GB Kingston HyperX DDR4-2400 RAM (4x4GB sticks)

MSI GTX 1660 Super

500GB WD HDD

500GB WD 2.5 SSD

250GB Crucial 2.5 SSD

500GB Crucial P1 NVME SSD (my boot drive)

DVD RW drive (mostly used for playing DVDs from my collection or the tiny number of disk-based games I own)

Windows 10 Home (updated with all the patches Windows Update offers me)



With this hardware would I get any benefit from upgrading to Windows 11 or should I stick with Windows 10?