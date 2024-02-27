Is it worth to repair the tablet?

Erika
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2024
- Messages
- 12
My tablet took a tumble and now it won't charge! I dropped it recently and the upper right corner of the screen got cracked but not too badly. It was fine for a bit but now it's not charging. I've looked into replacing the battery but it's a bit complicated since I'd have to remove the screen. I'm wondering if the fall could have damaged the battery even though it was charging fine for weeks afterward. Could there be a more serious issue, like damage to the processor and if so, is it possible to repair it ?