Is it worth to repair the tablet?

My tablet took a tumble and now it won't charge! I dropped it recently and the upper right corner of the screen got cracked but not too badly. It was fine for a bit but now it's not charging. I've looked into replacing the battery but it's a bit complicated since I'd have to remove the screen. I'm wondering if the fall could have damaged the battery even though it was charging fine for weeks afterward. Could there be a more serious issue, like damage to the processor and if so, is it possible to repair it ?
 
power cycled it? tried another charger?
worth it depends on what it is and how much it cost vs repair costs.
 
power cycled it? tried another charger?
worth it depends on what it is and how much it cost vs repair costs.
The tablet just shut off on its own and now it won't power back up. I've tried charging it with different chargers, but no luck. It's a Samsung Galaxy S series. Repairing it is going to be pricey, considering I might have to replace both the battery and the screen. But the real concern is whether fixing it will even solve the problem. It froze before shutting down, so now I'm thinking the issue might not just be with the battery.
 
imo, no worth it. you can get a new A9+ on amazon for $190 and up, older ones are even cheaper. youll put almost that into a battery, screen and labour costs.
Yeah, looks like you're right.
Anyway, thanks for your help!
 
I'm curious if there's a way to pull information off this tablet. There's nothing particularly fancy on it, just a couple hundred photos.
 
