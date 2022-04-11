Is it time for an upgrade?

I've been away from these forums for years but been recently thinking of upgrading so decided to ask here.



I use my PC from time to time, usually for video editing (Premiere) and also run python scripts for things like SFW deep fakes using Tecogan and super resolution programs. Just got back into gaming and got Elden Ring and WWE 2K22. There are some other games that I am eyeing as well.



Surprisingly my PC can still play these games quite well IMO. I'm not gaming anywhere near 4K though but no lag. Many games I can run at High settings at 720p. Very impressed for a 10 year old system.



I dont run multiple monitors I just use my regular TCL 55" 4K UHD TV. But to be honest I find it very hard to distinguish picture qualities unless I see a side by side comparison.



I was thinking of just changing out the card to a Zotac 3070 Twin Eagle AC since it's dual slot 9 inches and should fit my Silver Stone case, which can fit 10" GPU. I can't find any other 3070 or 3080 that falls within the length requirements as most are around 12" and triple slot. I want to run things at max settings and get the most out of my games and speed up my editing as well.



Is that a viable option or should I completely build a new PC? I have been thinking of going with a 5900x or 5950x CPU if I do build a new one due to budget.





I'm running:

Silver Stone Mini ITX Case

Windows 11 64 Bit

ASUS H97I-Plus Mini ITX Motherboard

I7 4770k LGA1150

16 GB Ram

250 GB SSD

1 TB SSD

EVGA GTX 960 Super AC 4 GB

Corsair AIO Watercool CPU



Thanks!