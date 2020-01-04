Is it the Motherboard?

ASRock AB350M (Motherboard)

OCZ GSX700 (power supply)



First of all, my computer has been running fine for about 2 years.



last night I installed a new Crucial MX500 SSD. No problems. Installed fine, was able to access it no problem. Everything looks good.



About an hour later I went back and the computer was DOA. Nothing.



So I removed and thoroughly tested the power supply and each pin tested fine (voltage)

Also Disconnected EVERYTHING....SATA cables, USB connectors, DVD drives etc etc etc



If I jumper pins 15 and 16 on the Power supply, the PSU itself seems to power up just fine.



But connected to the Motherboard....NOTHING.....the PS will not power up. I jumped the pins for the ON/Off power switch on the Mother board to rule out the switch....nothing.



Simply put....the power supply is unresponsive when connected to the mother board.



When I jumper the Green and Black terminals on the PSU while it's connected to the Motherboard, the fans spin, lights come on etc...but it will not post to BIOS....video = nothing.



Suggestions please? Thanks.