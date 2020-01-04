Is it the Motherboard?

ASRock AB350M (Motherboard)
OCZ GSX700 (power supply)

First of all, my computer has been running fine for about 2 years.

last night I installed a new Crucial MX500 SSD. No problems. Installed fine, was able to access it no problem. Everything looks good.

About an hour later I went back and the computer was DOA. Nothing.

So I removed and thoroughly tested the power supply and each pin tested fine (voltage)
Also Disconnected EVERYTHING....SATA cables, USB connectors, DVD drives etc etc etc

If I jumper pins 15 and 16 on the Power supply, the PSU itself seems to power up just fine.

But connected to the Motherboard....NOTHING.....the PS will not power up. I jumped the pins for the ON/Off power switch on the Mother board to rule out the switch....nothing.

Simply put....the power supply is unresponsive when connected to the mother board.

When I jumper the Green and Black terminals on the PSU while it's connected to the Motherboard, the fans spin, lights come on etc...but it will not post to BIOS....video = nothing.

Suggestions please? Thanks.
 
Tried a brand new 600Watt PSU......no dice.

This may be an ASSRock thing?

I saw another recent thread where the guy was messing with SSD's and his ASSRock board "Gave Up The Ghost" as he put it.

Too bad he didn't specify what SSD's

If anyone else has a mainboard "Give Up The Ghost" right after installing a Crucial MX250, MX500 or MX1TB SSD drive....please hollar.

Seem a bit too coincidental that a great running machine dies suddenly within an hour of installing an SSD
 
