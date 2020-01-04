Is it the Motherboard?

ASRock AB350M (Motherboard)
OCZ GSX700 (power supply)
First of all, my computer has been running fine for about 2 years.
last night I installed a new Crucial MX500 SSD. No problems. Installed fine, was able to access it no problem. Everything looks good.
About an hour later I went back and the computer was DOA. Nothing.
So I removed and thoroughly tested the power supply and each pin tested fine (voltage)
Also Disconnected EVERYTHING....SATA cables, USB connectors, DVD drives etc etc etc
If I jumper pins 15 and 16 on the Power supply, the PSU itself seems to power up just fine.
But connected to the Motherboard....NOTHING.....the PS will not power up. I jumped the pins for the ON/Off power switch on the Mother board to rule out the switch....nothing.
Simply put....the power supply is unresponsive when connected to the mother board.
When I jumper the Green and Black terminals on the PSU while it's connected to the Motherboard, the fans spin, lights come on etc...but it will not post to BIOS....video = nothing.
Suggestions please? Thanks.
