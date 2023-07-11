Is it psu?

Airbrushkid
Hi again,
Well I’m back, thought the problem was fix by replacing the battery on the motherboard. It ran for about 24 hours. The system is in a loop. I left it running thru the night and woke up to the pc shutting down then rebooting The shutting down in a loop. I did mange to get into the bios date and time was fine. Then shut down. Could it be anything else besides the power supply?
Thank you
