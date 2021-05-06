Is it possible to buy custom LCD panel sizes?

I know that the only mainstream sizes manufactured are 16:9 and 16:10, but I also know that there's no particular reason they couldn't make a 5:4, 3:2, or 4:3 panel because I've seen a square panel on devices like the Surface Book. So clearly it CAN be done, they just usually won't do it.

With mainstream monitor sizes, it seems like the closest I can get to what I want is trying to buy two monitors that can be oriented vertically, and use them next to each other in portrait mode. Which already isn't ideal because so much stuff like the computer BIOS would just assume I was using the monitor in horizontal mode and not understand it was a vertical configuration, etc. It's only getting more problematic as the average display size increases to something like 27" or 30", which would be way too tall if used in a vertical orientation, but still a bit too short in terms of vertical space if used horizontally. Around 19"-20" tall is perfect, and it's very hard to find a display that's about that height. They keep pushing the size envelope horizontally and giving me nothing vertically.

So far what I seem to find myself doing is buying a couple of 22" monitors that can pivot and using them in portrait, which is okay and gets the job done. But I keep finding that what I really want is something closer to a very large square monitor that isn't ridiculously wide or ridiculously tall. So I guess what I'm wondering is... are there any places I could contact that have the ability to make a custom sized LCD panel if I were willing to pay for it, hypothetically? It seems like the normal consumer market is stuck with 16:9 or even worse, 21:9 monitors, and 16:10 isn't really much of an improvement. So it seems like the only way I'd ever get what I really want is by trying to get something custom made.

I did an online search already, and I keep finding all these results for a much simpler kind of LCD which only has numbers on it, which obviously isn't what I mean, and the few places that looked viable for doing what I want weren't very clear about how I would even attempt to initiate an order with them. So I'm just wondering if anyone out there has done something like this before.
 
Hypothetically this would likely cost 3-4K, or more. Depends on how much engineering is required and how adaptable the existing production lines are. If they need to do any sort of serious retooling, your looking at 30K+. Estimates from an experienced manufacturing engineer (not LCD's). oh and 6-12 months delivery, cash up front.
 
Might be less expensive to get a monitor larger than you need, and make a control board which only uses the dimensions you want. OR, do what you wanted with two portrait monitors, and use a control board to split an image between them.

Edit: this control board would replace the one the monitor(s) came with, and would have to deal with color correction, and all that other stuff the original board dealt with. You would also have to reverse engineer the display to figure out how to control it, if you can't find a document describing it.
 
Never thought of that, yes, that would be the most practical solution.
 
That is about what I expected, because that's the price I was quoted for a new CRT television from a place that was still making them for a few customers around the early 2010s. I was thinking around $5,000 and a 6-12 month wait for this, too, since it's the same kind of weird request as a CRT television would have been back then.

I have also thought about getting a monitor larger than what I need, but the problem is they just don't seem to make them that big vertically. Even if I go up to something seemingly crazy like a 38" monitor, they just keep making them wider and wider while leaving the height around 16" or so. I do eventually hit a 16:9 monitor big enough for this purpose... at the point of buying a 43" monitor, which I suspect is pretty much an overpriced TV at that point. That probably sounds huge, but really it's about the same vertical height as a 24" monitor turned sideways, and it's not really any wider than those huge ultrawide monitors, you just get more vertical height to go with it. I think it also demonstrates exactly why turning monitors vertical isn't very practical after you go above 24 inches, because it's already kinda like using a thin sliver of a 43" TV at that point.

Actually, that's exactly what I wanted! It looks like someone did make exactly what I wanted, and the dimensions are perfect... 20" tall and 20" wide. Thanks for the suggestion. It looks like this is available for under $2000, and only about 1/5 the price of what I suspect it would cost to have something like this custom made, so it's actually pretty reasonable in those terms.
 
