Is it possible to buy custom LCD panel sizes?

I know that the only mainstream sizes manufactured are 16:9 and 16:10, but I also know that there's no particular reason they couldn't make a 5:4, 3:2, or 4:3 panel because I've seen a square panel on devices like the Surface Book. So clearly it CAN be done, they just usually won't do it.



With mainstream monitor sizes, it seems like the closest I can get to what I want is trying to buy two monitors that can be oriented vertically, and use them next to each other in portrait mode. Which already isn't ideal because so much stuff like the computer BIOS would just assume I was using the monitor in horizontal mode and not understand it was a vertical configuration, etc. It's only getting more problematic as the average display size increases to something like 27" or 30", which would be way too tall if used in a vertical orientation, but still a bit too short in terms of vertical space if used horizontally. Around 19"-20" tall is perfect, and it's very hard to find a display that's about that height. They keep pushing the size envelope horizontally and giving me nothing vertically.



So far what I seem to find myself doing is buying a couple of 22" monitors that can pivot and using them in portrait, which is okay and gets the job done. But I keep finding that what I really want is something closer to a very large square monitor that isn't ridiculously wide or ridiculously tall. So I guess what I'm wondering is... are there any places I could contact that have the ability to make a custom sized LCD panel if I were willing to pay for it, hypothetically? It seems like the normal consumer market is stuck with 16:9 or even worse, 21:9 monitors, and 16:10 isn't really much of an improvement. So it seems like the only way I'd ever get what I really want is by trying to get something custom made.



I did an online search already, and I keep finding all these results for a much simpler kind of LCD which only has numbers on it, which obviously isn't what I mean, and the few places that looked viable for doing what I want weren't very clear about how I would even attempt to initiate an order with them. So I'm just wondering if anyone out there has done something like this before.