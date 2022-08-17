Is it just me or......

It's been a while since I thrown together a desktop system, and how things have changed.
examples....fan not spinning on video card (thought card was bad) card was fine, fan turns on when needed
flashing leds on memory sticks
One bad thing to me was how the quality of motherboard ( or least mine Gigabyte z590) not talking performance wise
but the fit and finish. When I was done my fingers looked like Edward Scissorhands got a hold of me
Anyway it runs fine...have no idea what all the settings do in bios...got to catch up on these
 
I one bad thing to me was how the quality of motherboards ( or least mine Gigabyte z590) not talking performance wise
but the fit and finish.
Edit that sentence please, makes 0 sense.
 
Maybe didn't move his finger out of the way before clasping down the LGA processor lever?
 
Which board are we talking about? The lower end Z590 boards may not be all that great, but the upper end from all the major manufacturers are really nice. Far nicer than a lot of the most popular boards of the olden days.
 
My guess is the board (which I didn't look up) may have sharp edges on VRM heatsinks or whatever? I know a lot of boards I see have half the board covered in some rocketship-esque hard edged baloney.
 
