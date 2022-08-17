Is it just me or......

It's been a while since I thrown together a desktop system, and how things have changed.

examples....fan not spinning on video card (thought card was bad) card was fine, fan turns on when needed

flashing leds on memory sticks

One bad thing to me was how the quality of motherboard ( or least mine Gigabyte z590) not talking performance wise

but the fit and finish. When I was done my fingers looked like Edward Scissorhands got a hold of me

Anyway it runs fine...have no idea what all the settings do in bios...got to catch up on these