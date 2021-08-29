Is it fried?

After a year of saving I purchased a Gigabyte 3080ti OC. System 1 year old.

Z390 Gigabyte Aorus Master, Thermaltake AIO water cooled, Thermaltake 1050W PSU, etc etc.

Used 2 x 8 pin pcie cables to PSU.

3080 is only week old. System all stock. Two hours into Elite Dangerous the GPU fans spun crazy and BSOD. Had to hard shutdown. Now will not post and red VGA led on motherboard is on. Tried in another computer no change. System boots fine with old graphics card. RMA???