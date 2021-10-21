Is it a good time to invest in miners?

Hi, I am considering to get into crypto mining and would appreciate if someone could answer some of my questions.



1. First of all, is it worth to mine in the UK where power prices are £0.17 / kWh (0.23$) ?



2. On paper the most profitable device I found so far is Innosilicon A11 Pro ETH 2000Mh/s for about $24000 where they say it brings almost $7500 profit per month. At this rate power costs are meaningless.

However, from 4 months up to a year the ETH prove of stake implementation is going to be completed. I believe that with GPU miner rig I just could start mining something else but what about Innosilicon A11 Pro? Is it going to be possible / efficient to mine other crypto with it after the merge?



3. Finally, is it a good time to invest into miners now? (To be honest, I think it’s not, but I prefer ask other opinions) What I mean is that at the moment crypto are on the very bullish trend and I am in the camp that says BTC will hit $100.000 within next few months. So, I am thinking to keep the crypto assets to the end of the bull market cycle and invest in miners when the bear market will begin to be apparent. Is that a good logic?